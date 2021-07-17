Guruvayur Temple to permit 600 devotees from Sunday

Kochi: The Guruvayur Devaswom has permitted up to 600 devotees to have darshan at the temple from Sunday.

According to the temple administrator, the decision was made after the test positivity rate in the Guruvayur Municipality came under 6% making it fall under category A.

Devotees who have booked for darshan via the online queue system will be permitted inside the 'chuttambalam', the administrator noted in a press release.

The temple authorities have said that darshan will be allowed in adherence with the COVID-19 protocol.

Earlier this month, restrictions were imposed on darshan at the temple after TPR in the region had reached almost 13%. Guruvayur Devaswom Board chairman KB Mohandas told Onmanorama that the temple will continue to permit upto 80 marriages daily.