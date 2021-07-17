Malayalam
Five more Zika virus cases in Kerala, total now 35

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Zika virus
Representational image: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Five more people, including a minor, tested positive for Zika virus in the state, taking the total reported cases of the infection to 35, of which 11 are active, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.

One of the positive cases was reported from Ernakulam, the minister said and added that the person concerned was a health worker in Thiruvananthapuram.

Till now all the cases of Zika have been reported from the state capital.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Virology Lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Alappuzha and the Microbiology Lab at Coimbatore, the minister said in a release.

On Friday, a meeting was held by state Revenue Minister K Rajan and George on working together, along with the Local Self Government department, for preventing the spread of communicable diseases and to strengthen the sanitation committees at the ward level.

(With inputs from PTI)

