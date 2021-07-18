Kerala govt to moderate price of chicken, ramp up poultry production

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will moderate the price of chicken, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchu Rani said on Sunday.

“Chicken will be available at cheaper rates at Poultry Development Corporation outlets,” the Minister said. The government will also step up efforts to increase the production of chicken in the state.

"Kerala Feeds has reduced the price of chicken feed. We will try to ensure that poultry farmers benefit from this," she added.

Meanwhile, poultry farmers said that the dip in inflow of poultry farm chicks from Tamil Nadu hatcheries and the increase in production cost led to rise in chicken prices. The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown has limited the inflow of chicks from the neighbouring state.

However, small scale merchants have blamed poultry farmers of exploiting the shortage in supply to increase the poultry price.

The price of chicken feed has increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,200 in two months. The production cost of raising a chicken has increased from Rs 80-85 from Rs 110.

Consumers of chicken have begun to exclude chicken from their diet after chicken prices skyrocketed last week. Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association stated that hotels are being forced to exclude chicken dishes from their menu following the doubling of prices.