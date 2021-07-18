COVID-19: 13,956 cases in Kerala on Sunday, active cases cross 1.25L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,956 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 31,60,937.

The active cases touched 1,25,041, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 18 days.

As many as 13,613 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,20,052.

In the last 24 hours, 1,30,553 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.69 per cent. So far, 2,53,41,594 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

With 81 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 15,350.

Of the positive cases, 50 were health workers, while 75 had come from outside the state and 13,214 infected through contact. The source of infection of 617 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram 2271

Kozhikode 1666

Ernakulam 1555

Thrissur 1486

Kollam 1026

Thiruvananthapuram 977

Palakkad 952

Kannur 797

Alappuzha 786

Kottayam 670

Kasaragod 636

Wayanad 473

Pathanamthitta 342

Idukki 319

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1133

Kollam 1499

Pathanamthitta 418

Alappuzha 450

Kottayam 599

Idukki 235

Ernakulam 1224

Thrissur 1539

Palakkad 833

Malappuram 2299

Kozhikode 1686

Wayanad 352

Kannur 670

Kasaragod 676

A total of 4,05,176 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,80,382 are under home or institutional quarantine and 24,794 are in hospitals.

2,005 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.