COVID-19: 13,956 cases in Kerala on Sunday, active cases cross 1.25L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,956 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 31,60,937.
The active cases touched 1,25,041, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 18 days.
As many as 13,613 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,20,052.
In the last 24 hours, 1,30,553 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.69 per cent. So far, 2,53,41,594 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.
With 81 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 15,350.
Of the positive cases, 50 were health workers, while 75 had come from outside the state and 13,214 infected through contact. The source of infection of 617 among them is unknown.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Malappuram 2271
Kozhikode 1666
Ernakulam 1555
Thrissur 1486
Kollam 1026
Thiruvananthapuram 977
Palakkad 952
Kannur 797
Alappuzha 786
Kottayam 670
Kasaragod 636
Wayanad 473
Pathanamthitta 342
Idukki 319
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram 1133
Kollam 1499
Pathanamthitta 418
Alappuzha 450
Kottayam 599
Idukki 235
Ernakulam 1224
Thrissur 1539
Palakkad 833
Malappuram 2299
Kozhikode 1686
Wayanad 352
Kannur 670
Kasaragod 676
A total of 4,05,176 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,80,382 are under home or institutional quarantine and 24,794 are in hospitals.
2,005 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.