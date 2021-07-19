COVID-19: 9,931 cases in Kerala on Monday, TPR crosses 11%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 9,931 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 31,70,368.

In the last 24 hours, 89,654 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 11.08 per cent. So far, 2,54,31,248 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

As many as 13,206 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,33,258.

The active cases touched 1,21,708, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload has remained above 1-lakh for the past 19 days.

With 58 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 15,408.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram 1615

Kozhikode 1022

Thrissur 996

Ernakulam 921

Palakkad 846

Kollam 802

Thiruvananthapuram 700

Kannur 653

Kasaragod 646

Alappuzha 613

Kottayam 484

Wayanad 247

Pathanamthitta 239

Idukki 147

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1132

Kollam 975

Pathanamthitta 447

Alappuzha 605

Kottayam 539

Idukki 196

Ernakulam 1197

Thrissur 1429

Palakkad 799

Malappuram 2504

Kozhikode 1718

Wayanad 426

Kannur 682

Kasaragod 557

Kerala vaccination update



73% of >45 years have got at least 1 dose



30% of >45 yr is fully vaccinated



100% of healthcare & frontline workers have had at least 1 dose, 81% are fully vaccinated



45% & 17% of adults are vaccinated (1, 2 dose)



15 Julyhttps://t.co/Kq1lMOOK8b pic.twitter.com/Dbla0X0AU2 — Rajeev Jayadevan (@RajeevJayadevan) July 19, 2021

Vaccination

More than one lakh healthcare workers in Kerala are awaiting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine even though six months have passed since the vaccination drive began in the state.

Experts say two doses of vaccine are mandatory for developing immunity against the virus. One of the reasons nearly 50 to 100 healthcare personnel are turning COVID-19 positive daily is likely because they are to be administered the second dose.

Over one lakh frontline workers including police have not received the second dose of vaccine.

So far the state has received 1,60,87,960 doses of vaccine. Six lakh more doses were given taking into account the number of additional doses provided against possible wastage.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 4,06,804 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,82,081 are under home or institutional quarantine and 24,723 are in hospitals.

2,137 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.