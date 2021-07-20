Kerala may discontinue weekend lockdown; decision soon

Thiruvananthapuram: Sensing the growing unease among the public, Kerala government may get rid of the total lockdown being imposed every weekend.

A decision on this is likely during the regular evening address of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the overall COVID-19 situation in the state and measures being taken in response.

The annoyance against the weekend shutdown was such that traders had even threatened to disobey government orders and open the shops on weekends.

The Kerala government has already conveyed to the Supreme Court that the prolonged restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 have made the people restless and hence lockdown cannot be extended indefinitely.

