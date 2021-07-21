Kerala Assembly session to start from Thursday, Oppn set to seek Saseendran's resignation

Amid a slew of controversies that has put the government on the defensive, the second Assembly session of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government will begin on Thursday.

Right before the start of the Assembly session, a controversy has erupted over allegations that Forest Minister A K Saseendran intervened to settle a harassment complaint given by a lady against local leader of his party, the Nationalist Congress Party. The opposition would raise the issue and also seek the Minister’s resignation.

Other major issues likely to cast a shadow over the session are the tree-felling case, Kozhikode gold smuggling, exit of Kitex, the 2015 Assembly ruckus case, Governor's fast against rising crimes against women and action against revenue officials who released documents related to the tree felling as per the RTI Act.

The opposition could give notice for adjournment motion over the issues. But the government's confidence stems from the fact that it had survived even greater allegations to return to power in the state in the recent polls.

The session, which was scheduled to start on Wednesday, was postponed to Thursday due to Bakrid.

Legislative business

The Assembly will be in session for 20 days. Four private members’ Bills and resolutions will be considered. The main agenda of the session would be discussions and voting on the reports of the various subject committees on the requests for grants in this year's budget.

The Assembly session will conclude on August 18.

The session will strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines. Facilities for vaccination against the disease would be arranged.

The Assembly is set to go paperless from November 1.