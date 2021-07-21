Four more Zika cases in Kerala, active cases now 5, tally 42

Thiruvananthapuram: Four more persons tested positive for Zika virus in the state taking the total reported cases of the infection to 42, of which 5 are active, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

Two residents of Anayara aged 26 years and 37 years, one person (25) from Pettah and a health worker from Kottayam who had recently travelled to the state capital were diagnosed with Zika, the minister said in a release.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.

The health department has taken steps to test the blood of those who have been in close contact with the patient and people living close to him are being monitored for symptoms.

Efforts to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds in the area have also been intensified, the release said.

The first instance of a Zika infection being reported outside the state capital was on July 17 from Ernakulam of a health worker who was working in Thiruvananthapuram.

The most common symptoms of the Zika virus are mild fever and edema (swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in the body's tissues). Some people may also experience redness in the eyes, muscle aches and fatigue. Symptoms can last from two to seven days.