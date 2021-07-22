Kerala nurse, son dead in car-truck collision in Australia

Thrissur: Tragedy struck a family hailing from Thrissur district at Tumba, a town in Australia's New South Wales province. Two of the five-member family have died in a car-truck collision as Thursday dawned, reports say.

The dead are Lotsy (35) and her youngest son, all of two years.

Lotsy's husband Bibin and two other older children have been injured in the accident. Though Bibin's condition is not serious, the children are reportedly serious and now battling for life in the ICU.

Lotsy was a nurse at a hospital in Orange, New South Wales. The accident happened as the family was shifting to the Queensland province where Lotsy had got a new placement.

The family originally belongs to Nadukunnu locality of Potta in Chalakudy, Kerala.

The small town of Tumbarumba, where the accident occurred, is referred to as Tumba by the locals. It is about 480 km south of the provincial capital Sydney.