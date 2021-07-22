Kerala govt rejects Opposition demand to extend validity of PSC rank lists

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday rejected the opposition's demand that the validity of Public Service Commission (PSC) rank lists be extended by six more months.

In his reply to a submission made by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan seeking extension of validity of the rank lists to six more months, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government in February this year had extended till August 4 the validity of all rank lists which were set to expire between February 3 and August 2.

"Steps have been taken to fill all the vacancies from these rank lists and there is no need to extend their validity further," Vijayan said in the Assembly.

In view of the expiration of the rank lists on August 4, the ministers have been directed to convene a meeting of the department secretaries to ensure that all the vacancies till then are reported to the PSC, the Chief Minister said.

He said the secretaries will ensure that the appointment authorities report to PSC all the vacancies before the expiry of the rank lists on August 4.

"Strict action will be taken against department heads and concerned appointment authorities who fail to report vacancies," Vijayan said.

In his submission, Satheesan sought to know what was the impediment for the government to extend the validity of the rank lists.

Alleging that there were no new rank lists for Last Grade and Lower Division Clerk, Satheesan alleged that the government adopts a hostile approach towards the job-seekers.

He alleged that the government was trying to fill the vacancies in various departments with the temporary employees.

Satheesan also accused the government of cheating eligible candidates.

Only 979 candidates get placement

Over 3 lakh youth would lose out on their placement in Kerala Government Service as several rank lists of recruitment tests conducted by the State Public Service Commission are set to expire in a fortnight. Not even 40% of the candidates who feature in most of the 493 rank lists that are set to get invalid have been appointed so far.

The state government had extended 493 rank lists by six months in February. The extension order was applicable for all rank lists that were set to expire between February 3 and August 3, 2021.

Only 979 candidates received placement from the rank list in the last six months despite the protests by the candidates in the Last Grade list.

Women CPO candidates protest outside secretariat

With less than two weeks left for the expiry of the PSC rank list, women CPO students have taken to the state's Secretariat in protest.

Though the CM had earlier committed to increasing the women's representation in the police force, over 60% of women candidates have failed to secure a job.

(With desk inputs.)