More than 50% of Kerala's population has not been infected: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Citing a recent ICMR seroprevalence survey, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 42.7% of the State's population has been infected by COVID-19. Vijayan lauded the State's health system for keeping the infection away from over 50% of the population.

The seroprevalence survey that was held in 21 states had the participation of 28,975 persons, with at least 400 individuals from 70 districts, including 100 healthcare workers. It was conducted to study the percentage of population that have antibodies to COVID-19.

The result of the survey done in the districts of Thrissur, Palakkad and Ernakulam has proved to be better than the national figure of 67.6%. Vijayan pointed to the previous seroprevalence survey that had placed the national data at 21% and that of Kerala at 11.6%.

"The figures reveal the success of the COVID-19 containment measures adopted in the State," said Pinarayi Vijayan. "When one in every 28 person was infected at the national level, one in five individual in the State was tested for the virus, which shows that the testing strategy here was right," said Vijayan.