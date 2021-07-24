COVID-19: 18,531 cases in Kerala on Saturday, death toll nears 16K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 18,531 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 32,54,064.

With 98 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 15,969.

As many as 15,507 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,99,469.

The active cases touched 1,38,124, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 24 days.

In the last 24 hours, 1,55,568 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 11.91 per cent. The TPR had crossed 11 per cent on July 19 after remaining below it for several weeks and had continued to rise till 13.63 per cent, on July 23. So far, 2,61,06,272 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

Of the positive cases, 74 were health workers, while 113 had come from outside the state and 17,538 infected through contact. The source of infection of 806 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 2,816 (contact cases - 2,707)

Thrissur - 2,498 (2,472)

Kozhikode - 2,252 (2,233)

Ernakulam - 2,009 (1,956)

Palakkad - 1,624 (1,097)

Kollam - 1,458 (1,454)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,107 (1,032)

Kannur - 990 (884)

Alappuzha - 986 (984)

Kottayam - 760 (737)

Kasaragod - 669 (652)

Wayanad - 526 (518)

Pathanamthitta - 485 (472)

Idukki - 351 (340)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 856

Kollam 1413

Pathanamthitta 502

Alappuzha 1914

Kottayam 684

Idukki 235

Ernakulam 1419

Thrissur 1970

Palakkad 1026

Malappuram 2401

Kozhikode 1348

Wayanad 387

Kannur 718

Kasaragod 634

A total of 4,24,351 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,98,407 are under home or institutional quarantine and 25,944 are in hospitals.

2,207 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.