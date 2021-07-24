Minor girl gangraped in front of brother in Uttar Pradesh village

Muzaffarnagar: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village here by four men in front of her younger brother who was held at gunpoint by the accused, police said, adding they made a video of the act to threaten the victim.

The incident took place on Friday night at the victim's house when her parents were away in the village that falls under Phugana police station.

The accused Rahib, Sahib, Arif and Maruf who are residents of the same village, have absconded, police said.

The victim was left unconscious and her brother narrated the incident to police.

A case has been registered against the four men under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sharad Chandra Sharma said.