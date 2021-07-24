Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Minor girl gangraped in front of brother in Uttar Pradesh village

PTI
Published: July 24, 2021 10:43 PM IST
rape case
The accused Rahib, Sahib, Arif and Maruf who are residents of the same village, have absconded, police said
Topic | India

Muzaffarnagar: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village here by four men in front of her younger brother who was held at gunpoint by the accused, police said, adding they made a video of the act to threaten the victim.

The incident took place on Friday night at the victim's house when her parents were away in the village that falls under Phugana police station.

The accused Rahib, Sahib, Arif and Maruf who are residents of the same village, have absconded, police said.
The victim was left unconscious and her brother narrated the incident to police.

RELATED ARTICLES

A case has been registered against the four men under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sharad Chandra Sharma said.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.