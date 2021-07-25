Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

After Bangaladesh, Kitex gets invite to invest in Sri Lanka  

Our Correspondent
Published: July 25, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Sri Lankan deputy high commissioner to India , Doraisamy Venkateswaran has invited Kitex to invest in the island nation.

Sri Lanka is the second country which has extended invitation to Kitex to invest after the company announced it's plan to drop 3,500 crore proposed project in Kerala. Earlier, Bangaladesh had  invited Kitex to invest after hearing about the face-off the firm had with the Kerala government.

The Sri Lankan deputy high commissioner had held discussions with Kitex  Managing Director Sabu M Jacob. Kitex informed that the deputy high commissioner offered  excellent infrastructure facilities for investment in Lanka.

RELATED ARTICLES

Soon after the controversy in Kerala, Kitex had announced investment plans worth Rs 1000 crore in Telangana. A high level delegation of the Madhya Pradesh industries department visited Kitex head office recently offering excellent infrastructure facilities for investment in their state.

The governments of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have also invited Kitex to invest in their respective state.

 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.