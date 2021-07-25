Heavy rainfall likely across Kerala, yellow alert in all 14 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A yellow alert has been issued in all fourteen districts in Kerala.

The rainfall is likely to taper off by Tuesday, the IMD informed.

Landslides and power outages were reported from several parts of the state, especially the high ranges, these past days.

One more team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been moved to Idukki in view of the heavy rainfall in the district.

NDRF teams are also positioned in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Dozens of families were already evacuated from low-lying areas and banks of the Chaliyar river in Malappuram.

The opening of shutters of the Kanjirapuzha dam in Palakkad district on Friday caused the Bharatapuzha to rise.

People living on the banks of the river in Palakkad and Malappuram were cautioned to maintain vigil.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned that those living in areas that witnessed landslips and floods in 2018, 2019 and 2020 should be on guard.

Though a fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal around July 28, Kerala is likely to see only below normal rainfall during the week from July 30 to August 5.