Kollam woman found in cupboard dies of Covid-19

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 25, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Anjalamoodu (Kollam): A woman, who was found in an exhausted state in a cupboard at her home in Kollam last week, died of Covid-19 on Sunday.

She was undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The deceased is Beatrice Dolly, 58, wife of Leon Angeline Dale at Thrikkadavur.

Dolly, a mentally disturbed patient, was also diabetic. Palliative care nurse Margaret informed the Janamaitri Police about Beatrice on Tuesday.

When the cops reached the house, she was lying in an open cupboard in a delirious state.

Some volunteers took her to the hospital with the help of police. She's survived by her children Madonna and Christina.

