Killing of stray dogs in Kochi: Poison made at the site of vaccination camp

Kakkanad: The probe into the killing of stray dogs at the Thrikkakara municipality in Kochi has unearthed another shocking information. It has been found that the poison to kill the dogs was made at night in the Thrikkakara municipality community hall, where a Covid vaccination camp was held during the day.

After this came to light, the vaccination camp at this centre has been stopped. A detailed probe has begun into the incident. District vaccination officer Dr Shivadas ordered to stop the vaccination at the community hall. Medical officer Dr Dhanya of the municipality has been tasked with submitting a report.

The stray dogs were reportedly caught, poisoned and dumped in pits. During the probe into the controversial incident, it was found that the poisonous substances were mixed at the centre at night. The poisonous fluid to kill the captured dogs was made here. The police and SPCA have found the materials for this.

The dog-catchers said that a municipality official had paid them in advance for catching the dogs. They also told the SPCA officials that the municipality had let them stay at the community hall.

Meanwhile, the decayed remains of around 30 dogs were taken out and post-mortem held. The carcasses were found in a pit on the premises of the garbage yard of the Thrikkakara municipality. Though other pits were located, the carcasses were in a decomposed state. No preliminary indications on the cause of the death were found in the post-mortem. The internal organs have been sent for chemical examination. Only after the results are available, there will be any clarity on how the dogs were killed.

Probe intensified



The police have intensified the probe into the incident and have decided to check the phone call details of the dog-catchers with the help of the cyber cell. An amicus curiae, appointed by the High Court, has collected details from the police and the accused, who have been caught.

