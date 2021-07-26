Kerala reported 11,586 new COVID cases and 14,912 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,36,814.

So far, 31,29,628 have been cured of the disease.

Kerala stares at vaccine shortage

The vaccination drive in Kerala is likely to take a hit as Health Minister Veena George has informed that the State has run out of COVID vaccines.

Vaccinations camps in several districts including Thiruvananthapuram will be shut until more vaccines are secured from the Centre.

"Several districts in Kerala will not have vaccination camps on Tuesday as the State has run out of vaccine stock and is awaiting more supplies from the Centre," Health Minister Veena George told reporters on Monday.

The minister said that 76 per cent of people above 45-years in Kerala have got the first dose of the vaccine while 35 per cent of people above the age of 35 have got the second dose.

Everyone has a right to get vaccinated. Efforts are on to secure more vaccines from the Centre, the minister assured.

The State is unlikely to get vaccines for the next two days. The Centre has already informed that the next lot of vaccines to Kerala will only be sent on July 29.

The numbers

Over 1.48 crore persons above the age of 18 years are still waiting for the first dose in Kerala.

Similarly, 27 lakh people above the age of 45 are yet to be given the first dose.

About 79 lakh people in this age group who got their first jab now waits for the second dose. There are a total of 1.13 crore people in this age group.

Of the 1.5 crore people in the age group of 18-44, 29 lakh have received their first dose.

Only 2.5 lakh people in this category have received both doses.

Transmission and TPR

Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode reported the most cases on Monday - 1779, 1498 and 1264 cases respectively.

Of the new cases, 10,943 contracted the virus through contact while 45 came from outside the state and 64 are healthcare workers.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 10.59.

There are 271 local bodies in the state with a TPR of above 15 per cent.

Only 73 local bodies have managed to contain the TPR under 5 per cent.

There are 335 local bodies with TPR between 5 and 10, and 355 local bodies with TPR between 10 and 15.

COVID deaths, quarantine and testing

A total of 135 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 16,170.

A total of 1,07,096 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,63,57,662 samples have been sent for testing.

There are currently 4,33,215 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,07,102 are under home or institutional quarantine while 26,113 are in hospitals.