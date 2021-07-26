With just 1.5 lakh doses left, vaccination drive in Kerala likely to halt tomorrow

With 1.5 doses available with the state to be used today, the vaccination drive in the state might come to a complete halt from tomorrow.



The state is unlikely to get vaccines either today or tomorrow. And with the Centre already informing that the next lot of vaccines for Kerala would be sent only on July 29, the state will practically have no vaccination for two days.

The state has 1.5 lakh doses of vaccine for Monday since the number of recipients on Sundays is generally less. In view of the non-availability of vaccine, the number of vaccination centres would also be reduced.

Over 1.48 crore persons above the age of 18 years are still waiting for the first dose in Kerala. Similarly, 27 lakh people above the age of 45 are yet to be given first dose. About 79 lakh people in this age group got their first jab are now, waiting for the second dose. There are a total of 1.13 crore people in this age group.

Of the 1.5 crore people in the age group of 18-44, 29 lakh have received their first dose. Only 2.5 lakh people in this category have received both the doses.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 17,466 new cases of Covid 19 on Sunday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) which stood at 11.91 percent on Saturday increased again touching 12.3 percent on Sunday .The state also reported 66 deaths taking the official toll to 16,035. As many as 15,247 persons recovered from the infection.

At present there 1,40,276 active cases in the state.

Backdoor vaccination alleged

Kozhikode: Allegations of backdoor vaccination have surfaced in the centres where vaccine administration is being organised by local bodies.

The representatives of local bodies and people who are close to them are being given priority in the name of spot registration. The system of spot registration was put in place in the local bodies to ensure that the elderly and those who lack technical knowledge about registering online are not left out in vaccine booking.

However, the system got derailed in some places with only ward representatives and people close to them getting preference for vaccination.

At many places, the information regarding availability of vaccines is selectively passed on to the people known to them. Only those who are close to the ruling party in panchayat or the ward member are being brought for spot registration.

The elderly and sick people are not getting vaccine despite waiting for hours.

The backdoor vaccination is taking place at a time when over 10 lakh people are waiting for the second dose even after the completion of a stipulated time.

In some places help desks have been set up for bulk booking.

The information regarding the availability of vaccine slots is leaked out in advance following which bulk booking is happening at many centres. As a result, online booking is not available.

Situation has come to such a pass that within minutes of getting information about vaccine availability, the website flashes the message "booking over".