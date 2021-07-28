65-year-old hangs after killing wife at Adimali house, bodies found a day later

Adimali: An elderly couple was found dead in their house at Anakulam, about 40 km from Munnar, in Idukki district.

The woman identified as Celine, 60, was found murdered and the body of her husband Joseph, 65, was found hanging inside the same room.

According to the preliminary assessment of the police, the man might have murdered his wife before killing himself.

The incident came to light on Tuesday at 3:30 pm when a group of tribals came from a nearby hamlet to see Joseph. While he was found hanging in a room, Celine's body was lying on the bed with grievous head injuries.

The head was believed to have been smashed with a hammer.

The police also recovered a hammer from near Joseph's body.

According to police, the bodies of the couple had been lying in that condition for more than a day. Even though the couple's son-in-law had called from Pala on Tuesday, he could not get through to them.

Kudumbasree workers also tried to contact Celine in connection with a bank work, but there was no response from her side.

Joseph used to sell groceries in tribal hamlets and nearby houses. The tribals came to his home on Wednesday to enquire about supplies.

Joseph was reportedly under treatment for mental depression for almost a year.