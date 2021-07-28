Malayalam
Tree-felling case: Accused trio arrested from Kuttippuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The case pertains to the felling of trees from forest land in Muttil, Wayanad,
Kochi: A day after the High Court rejected the anticipatory bail application filed in the tree-felling case, the three accused were arrested by the Kuttippuram police during a vehicle inspection.

Anto Augustine, Josekutty Augustine and Roji Augustine, the first, second and third accused respectively in the infamous case connected to felling of trees from forest land in Muttil, Wayanad, were nabbed at Kuttippuram on Wednesday.

The court had criticised the village officer who had issued an order allowing the cutting of Rosewood trees.

The court had said that the village officer's orders could not be construed as a certificate for cutting trees.
The arrested trio will be handed over to the Crime Branch.

