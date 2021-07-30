Kerala inoculates over 4.96 lakh people in a single day

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala administered a record number of over 4.96 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, State Health Minister Veena George said.

George said the health department today vaccinated 4,96,619 people through 1,753 vaccination centres across the state, of which 1,498 were government and the rest private centres.

On July 24, the state had vaccinated 4.91 lakh people.

The minister in a release said such record vaccination is possible only if the state gets enough supply of vaccines.

Thiruvananthapuram district recorded the highest number of jabs with 97,507 people getting the shot, while Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts administered over 40,000 doses each.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government has the capacity to administer one crore vaccines per month.

"Currently, we can administer 25 lakh dose vaccines per week that means we can give one crore vaccines per month. We will approach the union government seeking more vaccines for the state," Vijayan said in a release.

At a COVID-19 evaluation meet, Vijayan said restrictions will be strengthened in micro-containment regions. He also directed that domestic tourism should be strengthened and not create issues for tourists.

"Vaccination facilities for fishermen community should also be increased," he said.

The health department said till now, 1,97,62,659 persons received vaccines in the state, of which 1,37,96,668 received the first dose and 59,65,991 received both doses.

It said 39.3 per cent of the population of the state received the first dose while 17 per cent received both doses.

Kerala for the fourth day running recorded more than 20,000 fresh cases in the state with the test positivity rate (TPR) rising to 13.61 per cent and 116 more people succumbing to COVID-19 on Friday.

With 20,772 fresh cases, the infection caseload in the state reached 33,70,137 and the 116 deaths pushed the total casualties to 16,701, a state government release said.