Comprehensive changes in lockdown norms on the anvil

Thiruvananthapuram: With Covid cases increasing unabated, the state government is contemplating a complete change in lockdown restriction norms.



One of the major steps being considered is total shutdown in areas, clusters and wards with over ten per cent Test Positivity Rate (TPR).

The Centre has also directed the states to enforce stringent restrictions in areas with more than 10 per cent TRP.

There is a move to shift Covid patients to the first line, second-line treatment centres till they become negative. This is being done in the wake of the reported rise in cases of people contracting the infection within families. The contact list of Covid positive persons would be traced and monitored closely.

Areas with less TPR would be granted more relaxation. All shops would be allowed to function daily in such places. The staff of shops and business establishments would be tested every week.

There is a plan to open testing centres in front of shops and business establishments besides raising the number of daily testing to 2 lakh.

The government is also considering the lifting of weekend lockdown besides opening up tourist centres with restrictions. All recommendations regarding the changes to be made in lockdown measures and relaxations would be examined in detail at the chief secretary's level before submitting to the chief minister.

A decision on these recommendations is expected to be taken at the review meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The idea is to grant more relaxation during the ensuring Onam festival season even while taking steps to check the infection spread.

It is felt widely that the restrictions imposed on the ground during the first wave were quite effective in containing the virus. However, similar measures were missing during the second wave resulting in the spike in cases.

There is also criticism that restrictions put in place at the ward, cluster level are not effective besides the monitoring by health department, local bodies and police too has slackened.

There is a lack of coordination between different departments. The authorities seem to be mainly concentrating on imposing fine on shop owners and private bus operators.

The KSRTC is not complying strictly with the "one passenger one seat" norm. Despite a high number of passengers, the corporation is not operating all services and the huge rush before liquor outlets have also come under severe criticism.

Weekend lockdown to continue today



Thiruvananthapuram: The weekend lockdown will continue on Sunday. However, shops selling essential commodities, seeds, fertilizers will function. Studios will be open.



There will be no private bus service. KSRTC will operate limited services.

The Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) will function in view of the printing work of textbooks.