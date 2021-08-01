Kerala police team heads to Bihar to track source of pistol used in Kothamangalam killings

Kannur: A police team will be heading to Bihar to track the source of the gun used by Kannur-native Rakhil to kill himself before murdering his estranged lover Manasa in Kothamangalam the other day.

Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick told Onmanorama that the state police will send a team to "other states" to probe the matter. The police had earlier suspected that Rakhil had used a country-made or customised pistol.

Earlier, Minister MV Govindan, who attended the cremation of the dental student, Manasa, at Kannur, said that he has been told by the police about Rakhil's connections in Bihar.

Both Manasa and Rakhil were cremated at their respective places in Kannur on Sunday. Scores of people paid their respects to Manasa at her house at Narath.

On Friday, Manasa, who was doing house surgency at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences at Nellikuzhi in Kothamangalam, had been shot twice inside an apartment at Kothamangalam, where she was staying with friends. She was rushed to the hospital but died en route. Rakhil had killed himself with a headshot after shooting Manasa.