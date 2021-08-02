Malayalam
Twins found dead in Kottayam home in suspected case of suicide

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 02, 2021 11:32 AM IST Updated: August 02, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: In Kottayam, twins were found dead in their house at Kaduvakulam locality on Monday.

Twin brothers Nissar Khan and Nasir Khan, 34, were found dead at their home at Kollad, Puthuparambu here on Monday.

It is suspected that mounting debt of over Rs 12 lakh persuaded the twins to take the extreme step.

The siblings were found hanging in two separate rooms at their home. Only their mother Fathima was present home at the time of death.

She found the duo dead on Monday morning. The brothers were recently served an eviction notice after they defaulted a loan at Urban Cooperative Bank, locals said.

A bank official had reached their home and intimated them about the default amount. The twins stayed indoors in the two days that followed.

The family shifted to Kollad region from Cement kavala area two years ago.

The brothers, who were crane operators, plunged into deep financial crisis during the Covid pandemic. Both were unmarried.

My sons had said they were ashamed if the bank pasted eviction notice on the house, Fathima recalled.

Kottayam East Police are carrying out the inquest proceedings.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of mental health specialist. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)

