Rs 1.5 crore allotted for Loka Kerala Sabha even as govt struggles for Onam payout

Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when the state government is struggling to pay Onam bonus and festival allowance to its staff due to financial constraints, it has sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for the third meet of the Kerala Loka Sabha, a convention of overseas Keralites.

While Rs 1 crore has been approved for the Loka Kerala Sabha, administrative sanction has been given for Rs 50 lakh for the cultural festivities to be held as part of the main event.

The amount would be spent for creating website, management, publicity, implementing earlier recommendations, accommodation for the members and employees, food, transportation and salary of the staff.

NORKA Roots Chief Executive Officer submitted the proposals for the third Kerala Lok Sabha.

The Loka Kerala Sabha was envisaged by the state Government as a broader platform of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs). The second Loka Kerala Sabha held in Thiruvananthapuram in January last year had invited huge criticism for extravaganza.

According to the details that came out then, Rs 83 lakh was spent for food and accommodation of the delegates. It was alleged that during the three-day event the organisers spent Rs 63 lakh on food and Rs 23 lakh for accommodation.

However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan later told the Assembly that the money was not spent on food. It may be recalled that Rs 1.21 crore was spent for the first Kerala Loka Sabha meet.

NORKA Roots officials clarified that the money for the third Loka Kerala Sabha event has been set aside in the state budget. (Loka Kerala Sabha translates as World Kerala Assembly.)

Financial crunch to hit Onam payout

As reported earlier Onam celebrations of state government employees in Kerala are all set to take a hit this time as they will not be paid two months’ salary, as in previous years, ahead of the festival.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal cited the severe financial crisis faced by the state for the situation. Meanwhile, the government is also struggling to find money to pay the Onam bonus and festival allowance, he said.

Over the past few years, the state government used to pay in advance the salary of the month during which Onam was celebrated. As a result, employees received in a month both the salary of the previous month as well as that for the month in which Onam fell.

The distribution of two salaries a month led to infusion of money into the markets. However, this year, even though Thiruvonam, the main day of the Onam festival, falls on August 21, the employees will receive their August salary only in September.