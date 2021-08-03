COVID-19: 23,676 cases in Kerala on Tuesday, death toll crosses 17K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 23,676 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 34,49,149.

With 148 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 17,103.

As many as 15,626 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 32,58,310. So far, 2,77,15,059 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

The active cases touched 1,73,221, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 33 days.

In the last 24 hours, 1,99,456 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 11.87 per cent.

Of the positive cases, 114 were health workers, while 105 had come from outside the state and 22,530 infected through contact. The source of infection of 927 among them is unknown.

Meanwhile, Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association on Tuesday urged the Left government to strictly implement contact tracing and 17 days quarantine for coronavirus infected persons and impose restrictions in specific micro-containment zones to bring down COVID-19 cases.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram- 4276

Thrissur -2908

Ernakulam- 2702

Kozhikode- 2416

Palakkad-2223

Kollam-1836

Alappuzha-1261

Kottayam-1241

Kannur-1180

Thiruvananthapuram-1133

Kasaragod-789

Wayanad-787

Pathanamthitta-584

Idukki-340

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram -797

Kollam -1199

Pathanamthitta-451

Alappuzha-730

Kottayam-877

Idukki-299

Ernakulam-2000

Thrissur-2293

Palakkad-1014

Malappuram-2277

Kozhikode-1864

Wayanad -394

Kannur- 748

Kasaragod 683

A total of 4,66,154 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,37,296 are under home or institutional quarantine and 28,858 are in hospitals.

2,456 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

There are 678 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10 per cent, the release said.