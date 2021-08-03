Crucial Covid review meet today, Govt may endorse micro-containment strategy

Thiruvananthapuram: The public in Kerala who are irked with the prolonged Covid-related restrictions on outdoor activities, trade and transport are eagerly awaiting the outcome of a review meeting to be chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday evening.

The meet will deliberate on whether any changes are needed in the blanket restrictions on myriad aspects of public activities across the State which still accounts for most of the fresh COVID-19 cases in the country.

The meet will mainly evaluate if the restrictions imposed at the local body-level based on the Covid Test Positivity Rate (TPR) need to be revised.

SC guidelines crucial

Amid widespread demand for revising the myriad forms of lockdown, the Left Democratic Front Government is treading cautiously to ensure that the relaxations are not contrary to the Supreme Court's directives on the issue.

The COVID-19 expert committee, which has been set up by the government, has recommended a change in the TPR-based restrictions, while pointing out these were unscientific. Ward-level restrictions are likely to be imposed while assessing factors such as testing in proportion to the population, transmission rate, number of patients seeking hospital treatment, and the hospital facilities at the local-body level, along with the TPR.

The apex court had strongly criticised the lockdown relaxations announced in the State ahead of Eid al-Adha.

The Chief Secretary, departmental heads of home, health, revenue, local self-government and disaster management have been instructed to submit recommendations that do not violate the SC guidelines.

No change in decision on opening shops: Naseeruddin

The umbrella organisation of traders has asserted that the association will not back down from the decision to open all shops in the State from August 9 irrespective of the Government guidelines in force.

"The government has been given enough time. The package announced for the traders is a farce,” Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi state president T Naseeruddin stated.