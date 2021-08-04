22,414 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday; TPR at 11.37%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 22,414 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 1,97,092 samples, taking the Test Positivity Rate to 11.37 percent.

The state has 1,76,048 active infections now after recording 19,478 recoveries on the day, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 108 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 17,211. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 21,378 had contracted the virus through contact while 114 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 835 is yet to be traced.

There are 87 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 34,49,149 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 32,77,788 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 3,691 (3,572)

Thrissur - 2,912 (2,894)

Ernakulam - 2,663 (2,622)

Kozhikode - 2,502 (2,470)

Palakkad - 1,928 (1,406)

Kollam - 1,527 (1,521)

Kannur - 1,299 (1,158)

Kottayam - 1,208 (1,155)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,155 (1,120)

Kasaragod - 934 (921)

Alappuzha - 875 (868)

Wayanad - 696 (679)

Pathanamthitta - 657 (632)

Idukki - 367 (360)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,153

Kollam - 1,657

Pathanamthitta - 418

Alappuzha - 721

Kottayam - 1,045

Idukki - 305

Ernakulam - 1,544

Thrissur - 2651

Palakkad - 1,574

Malappuram - 3,589

Kozhikode - 2,244

Wayanad - 534

Kannur - 1,449

Kasaragod - 594

Testing and quarantine

Till Wednesday, 2,79,12,151 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 4,74,056 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,44,009 are under home or institutional quarantine while 30,047 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,836 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

There are 62 local bodies in the state where the TPR is lower than 5%. In 294 regions, TPR is between 5% and 10%, 355 regions under 10-15% TPR category, 323 regions where TPR is above 15%.