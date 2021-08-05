22,040 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.63L tests on Thursday

Kerala reported 22,040 new COVID cases and 20,046 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,77,924.

So far, 32,97,834 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 20,901 contracted the virus through contact while 67 came from outside the state and 76 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,63,376 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,80,75,527 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 13.49.

Malappuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 3645, 2921 and 2406 respectively.

A total of 117 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 17,328.

There are currently 4,81,157 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,51,799 are under home or institutional quarantine while 29,358 are in hospitals.