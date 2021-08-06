Cherthala woman dies of head injury after son kicked her during scuffle

Alappuzha: A 40-year-old man in Cherthala in the Alappuzha district was on Friday charged with murder after his mother whom he had kicked during an argument died of a head injury sustained from the fall.

Binu, hailing from the 12th ward of Cherthala South Panchayat had inflicted a head injury on his mother Rukmini, 64, on July 20. The woman who was under treatment at the Alappuzha Medical College died on Friday following which the Arthunkal Police charged Binu, who was in remand, with murder.

Rukmini's body was cremated after post-mortem and forensic experts visited the crime scene.

The incident had come to light during a police investigation after the medical college authorities complained that the patient had no bystanders.

Binu had reportedly returned home while Rukmini was hospitalised with complications claiming that his wife had tested Covid-positive.

According to the police, Binu had borrowed money from locals and had defaulted repayments. Following this, when they came to his house demanding the money, there was a tussle during which Binu hurled abuses and kicked Rukmini when she had tried to intervene.

The woman had slammed her head against a wall and was taken to the Taluk Hospital. However, the police have said that Binu forcefully discharged her and it was only after she developed complications that Rukmini was moved to the medical college. The police aid that Binu used to hurt Rukmini even before.