19,948 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.51L tests on Friday

Kerala reported 19,948 new COVID cases and 19,480 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,78,204.

So far, 33,17,314 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 18,744 contracted the virus through contact while 97 came from outside the state and 81 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,51,892 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,82,27,419 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 13.13.

Malappuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 3417, 2310 and 2167 respectively.

A total of 187 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 17,515.

There are currently 4,87,492 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,58,397 are under home or institutional quarantine while 29,095 are in hospitals.