New portal on COVID deaths in Kerala yet to account for 13,000 lives lost

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government, which launched a COVID-19 death information portal, is yet to come clean on the total figures.

The deaths officially reported by the government can be found through this portal. A total of 17,328 people had died of COVID till Thursday, according to official figures. But when the data of the local bodies are checked, 13,000 deaths are yet to be officially confirmed.

To know if a victim has been included in the portal, a search can be carried out using details such as the victim's name, district and date of death. But if the search fails to throw up any result after submitting these details, there is no clarity on where an appeal should be given. The portal does not have the data on how many people died of COVID in the state so far.

After a controversy erupted over allegations that the Sate has been hiding the exact death figures, Health Minister Veena George had stated that all data would be published within three days. That statement was made a month ago but it is yet to be fulfilled.

The Supreme Court had directed that if a person dies due to related ailments, even three months after testing negative, the victim should be included in the COVID death list. This is applicable to all deaths after March 22, 2020. But the higher-ups in the health department have no clear answer when asked if details are uploaded on the portal in compliance with this.

A State-level death audit committee had been set up to officially confirm COVID deaths. The government had claimed that the committee was appointed as per the ICMR guidelines. But the ICMR guidelines do not mention about the death audit committee. It is clearly stated that the doctor, who treated the patient, should determine if the death is due to COVID or not.

After this came to light, the committee's functioning was stopped and the deaths began to be declared at the district-level. Still, it is suspected that figures are still being under-reported.