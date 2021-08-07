COVID-19: 20,367 cases in Kerala on Saturday, TPR at 13.35 %

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 20,367 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 35,33,918.
In the last 24 hours, 1,52,521 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 13.35 per cent. So far, 2,83,79,940 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.
As many as 20,265 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 33,37,579.
The active cases touched 1,78,166, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 37 days.
With 139 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 17,654.
Of the positive cases, 83 were health workers, while 86 had come from outside the state and 19,221 infected through contact. The source of infection of 977 among them is unknown.
The treatment protocol for COVID-19 in Kerala has been revised, while also anticipating a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Minister Veena George said that this was the fourth revised version of the protocol.
As per the triage norms treatment will be provided after classifying patients into A, B, and C categories based on mild, moderate and severe symptoms.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Malappuram 3413
Thrissur 2500
Kozhikode 2221
Palakkad 2137
Ernakulam 2121
Kollam 1420
Kannur 1217
Alappuzha 1090
Kottayam 995
Thiruvananthapuram 944
Kasaragod 662
Wayanad 660
Pathanamthitta 561
Idukki 426
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram 979
Kollam 1205
Pathanamthitta 457
Alappuzha 1456
Kottayam 1271
Idukki 368
Ernakulam 2308
Thrissur 2418
Palakkad 1337
Malappuram 3560
Kozhikode 2388
Wayanad 546
Kannur 1121
Kasaragod 851
A total of 4,91,491 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,62,411 are under home or institutional quarantine and 29,080 are in hospitals.
2,510 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.
The Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is more than 10 in 266 wards in Kerala.