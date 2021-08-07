COVID-19: 20,367 cases in Kerala on Saturday, TPR at 13.35 %

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 20,367 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 35,33,918.

In the last 24 hours, 1,52,521 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 13.35 per cent. So far, 2,83,79,940 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

As many as 20,265 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 33,37,579.

The active cases touched 1,78,166, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 37 days.

With 139 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 17,654.

Of the positive cases, 83 were health workers, while 86 had come from outside the state and 19,221 infected through contact. The source of infection of 977 among them is unknown.

The treatment protocol for COVID-19 in Kerala has been revised, while also anticipating a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Minister Veena George said that this was the fourth revised version of the protocol.

As per the triage norms treatment will be provided after classifying patients into A, B, and C categories based on mild, moderate and severe symptoms.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram 3413

Thrissur 2500

Kozhikode 2221

Palakkad 2137

Ernakulam 2121

Kollam 1420

Kannur 1217

Alappuzha 1090

Kottayam 995

Thiruvananthapuram 944

Kasaragod 662

Wayanad 660

Pathanamthitta 561

Idukki 426

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 979

Kollam 1205

Pathanamthitta 457

Alappuzha 1456

Kottayam 1271

Idukki 368

Ernakulam 2308

Thrissur 2418

Palakkad 1337

Malappuram 3560

Kozhikode 2388

Wayanad 546

Kannur 1121

Kasaragod 851

A total of 4,91,491 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,62,411 are under home or institutional quarantine and 29,080 are in hospitals.

2,510 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

The Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is more than 10 in 266 wards in Kerala.