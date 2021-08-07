Malayalam
Explosives found in unoccupied house in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 07, 2021 11:40 AM IST Updated: August 07, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: An explosive device was found in an unoccupied house near Thiruvambady here.

Following a tip-off, 100 kilograms of ammunition and 75 gelatin sticks were recovered during a search conducted by the Thiruvambady police on Friday night.

The Police has launched an investigation.

Less than two weeks ago, explosives were found on a railway track near Kallayi near here.

The explosives were found concealed in an ice-cream ball on one of the two tracks leading to a cement yard near the railway station.

The bomb detection squad and the Kozhikode City Police had conducted checks at nearby houses then.

