Thiruvananthapuram: In a frantic response to the persisting COVID-19 threat, the Kerala government has made vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory to visit shops in Kerala. Even though many are baffled by the order, the state authorities claim this drastic measure is necessary to save lives. But as per the latest statistics the majority of the population, including even those 18 years and above, is yet to be vaccinated against the pandemic.

As per official data, the number of people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Kerala till August 6 is 1,52,24,381, which is only 43.37 percent of the state’s total population. Meanwhile, the share of fully vaccinated people stands at a mere 18.02 percent or 63,27,427 people.

If the age group of 18-44 years alone is considered, the share of vaccinated people is less than a quarter of this figure.

Insufficient allotment

According the State government, supply of insufficient doses of vaccines from the Centre had led to the present situation. On Friday, 2,45,897 people were given the vaccine at 1,114 government centres and 306 private hospitals.

“Kerala received 3,02,400 doses of Covishield vaccine on August 6. While 1,02,390 doses arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, 1,19,050 doses landed at Ernakulam and 80,960 at Kozhikode,” said State Health Minister Veena George.

Role of private hospitals

Latest figures suggest that involving the private hospitals in the vaccination drive has not improved the process significantly.

Private hospitals can purchase the vaccine directly from the manufacturer only if their requirement is a minimum of 6,000 doses of Covishield or 2,880 doses of Covaxin. For lesser quantities, an order could be placed with the firm by remitting the amount, but the vaccine would be dispatched only along with the private quota allotted by the Centre to the State government.

50 crore doses so far

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry announced the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has surpassed 50 crore with more than 43.29 lakh doses given on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's fight against coronavirus has received a strong impetus.

"India's fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement," Modi tweeted.