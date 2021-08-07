New KPCC office-bearers, DCC presidents likely by Aug 15

Thiruvananthapuram: The talks regarding the reconstitution of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and the District Congress Committee leaderships in the State have reached the final stage.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran is slated to visit New Delhi next week with a draft list prepared by the State leadership of the party after holding consultations with all stakeholders. The plan is to release the final list of office-bearers before August 15. The talks are also on to announce the list of KPCC office-bearers and DCC presidents under a single package.

The list of DCC presidents could be announced first if there is any delay in the finalization of the KPCC office-bearers.

The leaders have realised that the appointment of new DCC presidents cannot be delayed further as there is currently a lack of enthusiasm for party work at the district-level after the party decided to change the DCC leadership.

Earlier, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader in the Assembly VD Satheesan had held extensive talks with former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, former Opposition Leader in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC former president Mullappally Ramachandran, KPCC political affairs committee members, MPs and MLAs with regard to the party restructuring.

In the last couple of months, the All-India Congress Committee had appointed new PCC chiefs for several States.