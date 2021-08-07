Shops in malls to open from Wednesday in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Shops in malls have been permitted to open from August 11 on the same conditions stipulated for other outlets and after making all precautionary arrangements.

In an order issued by the Disaster Management department of the state on Saturday, persons have to be deployed at all entry points of malls to ensure COVID-19 protocols, like wearing of masks, use of hand sanitisers, temperature checks and social distancing, and other conditions are strictly followed before people enter the shops.

"Special teams shall be deployed by the District Collectors to monitor the effective functioning of the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) and to ensure that RRTs strengthen surveillance and contact tracing significantly," the order, issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy, said.

The present order is in addition to the one issued on August 4 permitting opening of shops, markets, banks, offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces and other establishments six days in a week from Monday to Saturday.

To avoid crowding, all shops and other establishments have been allowed to operate from 7am to 9pm from August 5, the earlier order had said.

It had also asked all shops, tourism centres and other establishments to display the status of vaccination of employees and the number of customers permitted at a time.

It shall be the responsibility of the owner of such establishments to avoid crowding inside and outside the shop and the enforcement agencies will conduct checks and take action to ensure this, the August 4 order had said.

The same conditions would be applicable to the shops in malls according to the latest order.

According to the August 4 order, schools, colleges, cinema halls, in-house dining in hotels and restaurants were to remain closed and malls were permitted to open only for online delivery and educational institutions were allowed to impart online education only.

The Opposition had been protesting against the stringent measure instituted by the government for the controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan had said that the Chief Secretary's August 4 order intends to keep people under a prolonged lockdown.

Further, he also alleged that it was just another excuse for the police to fine more people.

Health Minister Veena George told the state Assembly on Friday that the government had decided on the fresh directives after detailed contemplation with an aim to check the further spread of the virus and it was unfortunate that the opposition opposed it.

"Though the lockdown restrictions are lifted, the government is forced to continue some other simplified curbs due to these factors. The prime responsibility of the government is to protect the people," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)