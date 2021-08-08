COVID-19: 18,607 cases in Kerala on Sunday, over 1.76L active cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 18,607 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 35,52,525.

The active cases came down to 1,76,572, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 38 days.

As many as 20,108 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 33,57,687.

In the last 24 hours, 1,34,196 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 13.87 per cent. So far, 2,85,14,136 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

With 93 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 17,747.

Of the positive cases, 84 were health workers, while 116 had come from outside the state and 17,610 infected through contact. The source of infection of 797 among them is unknown.

Restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus in Kerala forced people to offer "bali" to their ancestors by performing the rituals in their homes on the occasion of 'Karkitaka Vavu Bali' on Sunday. Last year also the ritual had to be cancelled at temples across the state due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram 3051

Thrissur 2472

Kozhikode 2467

Ernakulam 2216

Palakkad 1550

Kollam 1075

Kannur 1012

Kottayam 942

Alappuzha 941

Thiruvananthapuram 933

Wayanad 551

Kasaragod 523

Pathanamthitta 441

Idukki 433

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1048

Kollam 1695

Pathanamthitta 523

Alappuzha 1150

Kottayam 790

Idukki 400

Ernakulam 2339

Thrissur 2815

Palakkad 2137

Malappuram 2119

Kozhikode 2397

Wayanad 726

Kannur 1115

Kasaragod 854

A total of 4,90,858 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,61,530 are under home or institutional quarantine and 29,328 are in hospitals.

2,328 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

There are 266 wards in the state with a Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) above 10 per cent, the release said.