Kothamangalam killings: Gun suppliers from Bihar brought to Kochi for questioning

Kochi: Kerala Police have flown in two persons from Bihar who are accused of supplying the pistol that was used by Kannur native Rakhil to kill himself before murdering his estranged lover Manasa at Kothamangalam last month.

Sonu Kumar Modi, who is accused of selling the pistol and Manesh Kumar, a taxi driver who introduced Rakhil to the former were flown to Kochi by Sunday evening for interrogation after obtaining a transit warrant.

The duo was captured following a joint operation involving Kerala and Bihar police.

A team comprising Sub Inspectors Mahin Salim and VK Benny, civil police officer MK Shiyas and home guard Saju of the Kerala police were involved in the operation.

It is understood that there was a confrontation before the undercover cops, who had earlier posed as potential gun buyers, managed to arrest the accused. A team from Bihar's Munger police also took part in the operation.

A video showing the accused practice shooting at a remote location has been accessed by Manorama News. The duo will be produced before a court and taken into custody for questioning, Ernakulam Rural SP Karthik said.

It was on July 30 that PV Manasa who was doing house surgency at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences at Nellikuzhi in Kothamangalam had been shot dead by Rakhil inside an apartment where she was staying with her friends.

Based on the information provided by Rakhil's friends, the police had extended their probe to Bihar where they suspected Rakhil had gone to buy the pistol that was used in the killings.