League leadership extends full support to Kunhalikutty; slams Muyeen Ali Thangal for public statement

Our Correspondent
Published: August 08, 2021 09:28 AM IST Updated: August 08, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Panakkad Muyeen Ali Shihab Thangal, P K Kunhalikutty
Malappuram: The Muslim League high power committee meeting on Saturday observed that it was wrong on the part of Muslim  Youth League national vice president Panakkad Muyeen Ali Shihab Thangal  to raise allegations against P K Kunhalikutty during a press conference held at the party headquarters, League House the other day.

The party left the decision on taking  action against Muyeen Ali to the state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal.  However, the leadership has not decided the time frame within which the action needs to be initiated against Muyeen Ali.

Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal who presided over the meeting said that Muyeen Ali has been apprised that his action was against the traditions of Panakkad family. The meeting suspended party worker Rafi Puthiyakadavu for using abusive language against Muyeen Ali at the League House.

The meeting which rejected the allegations related to Chandrika newspaper, extended full support to Kunhalikutty.

The meeting which was convened in the backdrop of the unprecedented action of Panakkad family member's public attack on party general secretary went on for three hours. Prior to the meeting the family members  of  the Panakkad family met separately and the League leaders also called on them later.

At these meetings the general consensus was that disciplinary action need not be taken against Muyeen Ali Thangal and that is what later  reflected in the high power committee's decision.

The meeting was attended by high power committee members;Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, P K Kunhhalikutty,  E T Mohammmad Basheer, P V Abdul Wahab and Abdus Samad Samadhani, MPs, state secretary P M A Salam and legislators M K Muneer, K P A Majeed. Panakkad family members Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal, Rashid Ali Shihab Thangal and Basheerali Shihab Thangal were later summoned to the meeting.

Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said that Panakkad family never made statements individually and it was not their way. The senior most member of the family makes the statment after having discussions within the family.   

Muyeen Ali Thangal has broken that tradition.  He has been apprised of his mistake, Sadiq Ali said.

Mohammad Basheer said all reports regarding Chandrika newspaper were baseless and none of the leaders of the Muslim League had any connection with money laundering.

 

