'Thankless job,' pens under fire CPM leader G Sudhakaran in a poem

Alappuzha: Former minister G Sudhakaran has penned a poem presumably in response to CPM's ongoing disciplinary enquiry into his lack of cooperation in LDF's campaigning at Ambalapuzha during the Assembly polls.

Sudhakaran's poem that appeared in a magazine on Sunday is titled 'Nettavum Kottavum' (gain and loss). In it, the 71-year-old CPM man says he has spent his life doing a 'thankless job'.

Toward the end of the 30-line poem, Sudhakaran gets emotional. The verses in an octave appear to be suggesting that he is contemplating retirement or a different role.

Sudhakaran goes on to say that his friends have tried to console him by saying 'you have done what you possibly could'. He ends the poem wishing well for the younger generation.

Even though the timing of the poem suggests it's a veiled response to the party's enquiry, Sudhakaran has denied a connection. He has argued that the poem is merely an appeal to the younger generation to come forward.

Sudhakaran, former Minister for Public Works in the previous Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet was reportedly upset after being denied a chance to run again from the Ambalapuzha Constituency in the State elections in April this year.

CPM's H Salam who retained the seat by defeating M Liju of the Congress had later claimed that Sudhakaran stayed away from the campaign. Salam complained to the district committee and later a two-member commission comprising Elamaram Kareem and KJ Thomas was set up by the state committee to look into the allegations.

In the ongoing enquiry, it is understood that not many have sided with Sudhakaran. With Minister Saji Cherian and Member of Parliament AM Ariff also vetoing him, the former minister has been isolated in the party.