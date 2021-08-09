COVID-19: 13,049 cases in Kerala on Monday, death toll nears 18K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,049 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 35,65,574.

With 105 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 17,852.

As many as 20,004 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 33,77,691.

The active cases touched 1,69,512, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 39 days.

In the last 24 hours, 98,640 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 13.23 per cent. So far, 2,86,12,776 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

Of the positive cases, 58 were health workers, while 64 had come from outside the state and 12,300 infected through contact. The source of infection of 627 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 2,052 (contact cases - 1,976)

Thrissur - 1,762 (1,743)

Kozhikode - 1,526 (1,503)

Palakkad - 1,336 (968)

Ernakulam - 1,329 (1,297)

Kannur - 944 (876)

Alappuzha - 771 (750)

Kollam - 736 (734)

Kottayam - 597 (558)

Thiruvananthapuram - 567 (500)

Kasaragod - 507 (492)

Pathanamthitta - 368 (360)

Wayanad - 291 (289)

Idukki - 263 (254)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Malappuram - 2,801

Thrissur - 2,717

Kozhikode - 2,631

Ernakulam - 2,394

Palakkad - 1,682

Kottayam - 1,264

Kollam - 1,215

Alappuzha - 1,066

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,061

Kannur - 840

Wayanad - 690

Kasaragod - 627

Pathanamthitta - 590

Idukki - 426

Mass vaccination drive

The state government has commenced a mass vaccination drive against COVID-19 across Kerala on Monday. The aim is to complete the vaccination of final-year degree and postgraduate students as well as teachers of lower-primary and upper-primary schools by August 31.

As part of the drive, the government will purchase 20 lakh doses of the vaccine and give them to small private hospitals at the same rate. The government has also directed to complete the first dose vaccination of those aged above 60 by August 15.

R-factor drops

The R-factor, which is an indicator of how many people get infected from one infected person, has dropped to 1.05 in Kerala. It was 1.28 last week.

The average number of daily tests has been increased to 1.66 lakh, the highest number till now. But there is not much difference in the Test Positivity Rate (TPR).