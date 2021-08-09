Kin allege mental torture forced BSc student Devika to kill herself

Nedumkandam: The relatives of a 24-year-old woman, who was found dead at her husband’s house at Kavunthi in Idukki district, have given complaints to the Chief Minister, State police chief, district police chief and the Women's Commission, seeking to clear the mystery shrouding the incident.

Devika, the wife of Kavunthi native Arjun, was found hanging in the bathroom of the house the other day. Devika was a second-year B Sc Chemistry student at the MES College in Nedumkandam. Her relatives have alleged that the mental torture at the husband's house was the reason for her suicide.

Her post-mortem was held at the Idukki Medical College Hospital the other day.

Bloodstains found on the wall were that of Devika and no assault marks were found during the inquest, according to the Station House Officer of the Nedumkandam police station.

Devika's husband Arjun is a warden at the Devikulam sub-jail. The couple got married five years ago. Devika had told her relatives that there were many quarrels at the home after the marriage of Arjun's brother.

Though she had died around 1.30 am, Devika's relatives came to know about it only by 3.30 am. It is even alleged that Arjun's family did not inform them, but another relative told them about the incident. The body was also shifted from the hospital to the Idukki Medical College before dawn.

However, Arjun claimed that Devika had said several times that she would commit suicide over trivial issues. Even on the day of the incident, she had said over the phone that she would take the extreme step. They got into an argument over this after he came home.

Arjun claimed that he broke the chair at his house in anger but did not hit Devika.

A probe has been initiated by Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police Nishad and Nedumkandam Circle Inspector B S Binu.