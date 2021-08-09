Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Karipur case: Key accused plotted to kill police officer for arrest of gold syndicate members

PTI
Published: August 09, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Some of the key accused in a case of gold-smuggling through the Karipur International Airport here allegedly plotted to kill a police officer, said the Kerala police on Sunday.

The officer is a member of a special squad of the State police probing into the case.

The plot was revealed during the forensic analysis of a mobile phone of Riyaz, a member of the gold-smuggling syndicate.

RELATED ARTICLES

Riyaz was arrested on July 30.

Talking to PTI, a senior police official said some of the accused had threatened to kill the officer of the rank of sub-inspector for playing a role in the arrest of the members of the syndicate.

A voice chat, suggesting to kill him in a staged road accident, was sent to Riyaz's phone by another accused who is at large, the senior official said.

Themembers of the syndicate, operating from North Malabar region, allegedly threatened to eliminate the targeted officer's children, he said.

Recently, the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate arrested Arjun Ayanki of Kannur, who is an alleged kingpin in the case.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.