Karuvannur Co-op Bank fraud: Prime accused Sunil Kumar surrenders before police

Thrissur: The prime accused in the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank fraud case, T R Sunil Kumar (58), surrendered before the Crime Branch on Monday. Sunil Kumar was the secretary of the bank.

Apart from Sunil Kumar, the Kerala Police had booked five accused in connection with the case. They are bank manager Biju Kareem, accountant C K Jilse, commission agent Bejoy, Kiran and Reji Anilkumar.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the case against the six accused under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The bank, according to preliminary estimates, had incurred a loss of over Rs 100 crore in the scam. As per official estimates, the fund involved in the manipulation can go well over Rs 300 crore.

The case had rocked the ruling CPM due to the accused's links to the party. The police had also faced criticism due to the delay in arresting the accused even as they sought anticipatory bail.

The case involves fund misappropriation by sanctioning loans pledging the documents of individuals without their consent. It has also been revealed that several loans worth crores of rupees were taken under the names of various people and transferred to the account of one among the accused. Bank staff, including the secretary, were suspended after the police registered a case against them.