Relaxations to continue in Kerala; no lockdown on next two Sundays

Thiruvananthapuram: The revised lockdown guidelines, with a new set of relaxations, will be in vogue from today.

There will be no lockdown on the next two Sundays, August 15 and August 22. The temporary withdrawal of the lockdown on Sundays seemed to be due to the coming Onam festival.

Banks, commercial establishments, and tourism centres situated in open areas will remain open for six days a week while government offices will function for five days (from Monday to Friday).

But the government has not made stringent implementation of controversial clauses like production of vaccination certificates before entering the bank and commercial establishments, in the aftermath of widespread public outcry.

However, the police continued to impose hefty fines from those who did not wear masks in public and those who violated other lockdown guidelines. In the last three days, the police collected around Rs 3 crore from 70,000-odd people on charges of violating lockdown rules.

It is learnt that the police higher-ups had given a daily target of filing a minimum of 30 lockdown violation cases in each police station.

However, resentment is brewing among the public and a section of the policemen working at the grassroots level against the imposition of hefty fines at a time when people are finding it difficult to manage their finances, especially during this Onam season.