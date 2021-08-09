Missing Keralite woman found dead in Coimbatore lodge, lover found injured

Coimbatore/Kozhikode: A partially decomposed body of a woman from Kerala was found at a lodge in Coimbatore. A man who had checked in along with her was found injured.

The dead woman has been identified as Bindu, 46, a native of Kozhikode district.

The injured roommate is one Mustafa.

The lodge personnel broke open the door on Sunday as the door remained locked from inside for the previous two days.

Both were missing from Kozhikode city in Kerala for a fortnight.

The duo had commenced the stay at the lodge on July 26 and claimed to be a couple during the check-in.

The lodge is on the 5th lane leading from the arterial Cross-Cut Road at Gandhipuram.

Mustafa has wounds on the neck, legs and hands.

Police suspect Bindu had consumed poison and Mustafa harmed himself with a liquor bottle.

Poison has been found in the room.

Bindhu's husband Vinod had filed a complaint with the Pantheerankavu police station in Kozhikode city stating that she was missing.

Bindu had left home on July 19 on the pretext of going to work. Around the same time, Mustafa too was reported missing from the Chalapuram locality of the city.

Both likely became close as they worked as temporary employees at the bank.

Bindu has a 12-year-old son. The family was staying at a rented facility at Kakkoor.

Mustafa was a security personnel at a financial institution.