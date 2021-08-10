Chain-snatching spree on Alappuzha roads, police suspect same gang

Alappuzha: Chain snatchers had a field day in Kerala's coastal Alappuzha district on Monday.

Six incidents of chain snatching including one in which a woman police officer was targeted, were reported. The police suspect that the same gang is behind all the incidents.

Though a massive search was carried out by the cops, the chain snatchers could not be caught; however, the visuals of the chain snatchers have been found on various CCTV cameras. The person riding the black bike was wearing a jacket and the pillion rider was in jeans. Both had helmets and masks.

The chain thefts took place at Kommadi, Kaichundimukku, Mannachery Kavungal, Kavalloor, Cherthala Kuttuveli and Arukkutty Srapally Road. Chain snatching happened in Kavungal and Kavalloor within a space of minutes.

Chain snatchers used fake number plates and were changing these frequently. A stolen bike is being used by them for carrying out snatching, police stated.

Crime Branch constable P S Soumya fell from her scooter and sustained injuries in as the bike-borne thieves took away her gold chain.